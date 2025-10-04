HB Wealth Management LLC Has $941,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,786,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,175 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,154,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,712,000 after buying an additional 563,353 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $497,157,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,431,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,901,000 after buying an additional 73,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,278,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,921,000 after buying an additional 1,872,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,402.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MNST stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $67.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $73.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.19.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

