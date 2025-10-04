HB Wealth Management LLC Has $962,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Shopify by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Shopify by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $161.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.02, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.72. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $162.60.

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.Shopify’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.59.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

