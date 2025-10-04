HB Wealth Management LLC Has $995,000 Stake in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $55.83 on Friday. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,756,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,051,851.40. The trade was a 65.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 35,825 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,880. The trade was a 32.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,912 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.15.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

