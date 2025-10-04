HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. BNP Paribas upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $29,584,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880.40. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,898. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673,726 shares of company stock valued at $215,816,143 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $120.22 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.57.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

