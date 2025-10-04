HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 330.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHD opened at $49.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.