HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,426 Shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 73,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 70.8% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 17,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in W.R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $3,493,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $76.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.11. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.97 and a 52-week high of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WRB

W.R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.