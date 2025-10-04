HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,586 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,407,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,276 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,771,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,141,000 after purchasing an additional 120,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,892,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,049,000 after buying an additional 76,776 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,642,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,246,000 after buying an additional 223,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $53,031,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,426,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,567,200. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,000 shares of company stock worth $27,890,950 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $66.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.