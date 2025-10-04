HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,341 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,061,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,900,612,000 after buying an additional 671,868 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,934,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,011,000 after buying an additional 54,596 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,408,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,938,000 after buying an additional 42,536 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 50.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,118,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,434,000 after buying an additional 1,709,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 4,385,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $38.82 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 10.42%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

