HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,807 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Celsius by 26.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,055 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,394,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,303,000 after buying an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,043,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,789,000 after buying an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 42.7% in the first quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 1,575,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,135,000 after acquiring an additional 471,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,411,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after acquiring an additional 63,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 158.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $7,327,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 895,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,827,083.80. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,594,075. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,667 shares of company stock worth $27,240,162. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

