HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,825 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,484,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,559,001,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,385,000 after buying an additional 1,908,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,747,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,352,000 after buying an additional 154,682 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 3,770,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,979,000 after buying an additional 45,714 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,943,000 after buying an additional 1,947,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AME. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $183.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.41 and a 200-day moving average of $177.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.02 and a 12 month high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

