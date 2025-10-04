HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 318 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.09.

WTW opened at $347.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a one year low of $286.35 and a one year high of $350.42.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 252.05%.

Willis Towers Watson Public declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

