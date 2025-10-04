HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,488 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,488 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,375.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 24,709 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

