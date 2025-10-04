HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December $PDEC

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,206 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 615.3% in the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.

BATS:PDEC opened at $42.10 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $40.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

