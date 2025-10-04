HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in First Horizon Corporation $FHN

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 115.3% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 156.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in First Horizon by 129.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 53,160.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FHN. Cowen began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Horizon in a report on Monday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $228,841.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 342,051 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,634.75. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 462,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,072.50. This trade represents a 17.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,295 shares of company stock worth $3,322,663. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. First Horizon Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $830.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.95 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

About First Horizon

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

