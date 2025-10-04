HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF $ILCV

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILCV. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $712,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $739,000. Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $90.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.03. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $70.58 and a 52 week high of $91.10.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.