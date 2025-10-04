HCR Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

