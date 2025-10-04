Head-To-Head Comparison: Star Group (NYSE:SGU) versus CCSC Technology International (NASDAQ:CCTG)

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) and CCSC Technology International (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.4% of Star Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Star Group and CCSC Technology International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 CCSC Technology International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Star Group has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCSC Technology International has a beta of -1.41, indicating that its share price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Star Group and CCSC Technology International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group $1.77 billion 0.23 $35.22 million $1.32 8.99 CCSC Technology International $17.63 million 0.92 -$1.41 million N/A N/A

Star Group has higher revenue and earnings than CCSC Technology International.

Profitability

This table compares Star Group and CCSC Technology International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group 3.77% 21.24% 6.79% CCSC Technology International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Star Group beats CCSC Technology International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis. It also sells gasoline and diesel fuel to approximately 26,600 customers. The company was formerly known as Star Gas Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Star Group, L.P. in October 2017. Star Group, L.P. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About CCSC Technology International

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong. CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of CCSC Investment Limited.

