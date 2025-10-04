Head to Head Contrast: enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) vs. Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) and enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Silver Standard Resources has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enCore Energy has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Silver Standard Resources and enCore Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silver Standard Resources 0 7 0 1 2.25 enCore Energy 1 1 1 1 2.50

Profitability

Silver Standard Resources presently has a consensus price target of $13.55, indicating a potential downside of 41.97%. enCore Energy has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.08%. Given enCore Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe enCore Energy is more favorable than Silver Standard Resources.

This table compares Silver Standard Resources and enCore Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silver Standard Resources 12.66% 4.99% 3.66% enCore Energy -143.28% -19.23% -16.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of Silver Standard Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of enCore Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Silver Standard Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of enCore Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silver Standard Resources and enCore Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silver Standard Resources $995.62 million 4.76 -$261.28 million $0.78 29.94 enCore Energy $58.33 million 10.42 -$61.39 million ($0.35) -9.29

enCore Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Silver Standard Resources. enCore Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silver Standard Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Silver Standard Resources

SSR Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc. and changed its name to SSR Mining Inc. in August 2017. SSR Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1946 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico. In addition, it holds interest in the White Canyon District and Utah property package, including the Geitus, Blue Jay, Marcy Look, and Cedar Mountain projects located to the northwest of the White Mesa Mill at Blanding County, Utah. Further, the company holds a 100% interest in Dewey Burdock project comprises approximately 12,613 surface acres and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Gas Hills project consists of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres of unpatented lode mining claims located in Wyoming; and West Largo project consist of approximately 3,840 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico. Additionally, it holds a 100% interest in Ambrosia Lake – Treeline property consists of deeded mineral rights totaling 24,555 acres and unpatented mining claims covering approximately 1,700 acres; and Checkerboard mineral rights covering a land position of approximately 300,000 acres located in the Grants Uranium District. The company was formerly known as Wolfpack Gold Corp. and changed its name to enCore Energy Corp. in August 2014. enCore Energy Corp. is headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas.

