Head to Head Contrast: FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) and Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) and Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

FGI Industries has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Floor & Decor has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FGI Industries and Floor & Decor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FGI Industries $131.82 million 0.09 -$1.20 million ($1.49) -3.93 Floor & Decor $4.60 billion 1.72 $205.87 million $1.95 37.79

Floor & Decor has higher revenue and earnings than FGI Industries. FGI Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Floor & Decor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for FGI Industries and Floor & Decor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FGI Industries 2 0 0 0 1.00 Floor & Decor 2 10 5 0 2.18

Floor & Decor has a consensus target price of $88.63, suggesting a potential upside of 20.28%. Given Floor & Decor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Floor & Decor is more favorable than FGI Industries.

Profitability

This table compares FGI Industries and Floor & Decor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FGI Industries -2.07% -3.99% -1.18% Floor & Decor 4.59% 9.36% 3.96%

Summary

Floor & Decor beats FGI Industries on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FGI Industries

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names. It sells its products through home center retailers, online retailers, distributors, and independent dealers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey. FGI Industries Ltd. is a subsidiary of Foremost Groups Ltd.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

