Head to Head Contrast: Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) and AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) and AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Get Worksport alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of AutoNation shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Worksport shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of AutoNation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and AutoNation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -134.19% -93.40% -65.91% AutoNation 2.31% 31.12% 5.72%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $8.48 million 2.62 -$16.16 million ($6.60) -0.51 AutoNation $26.77 billion 0.32 $692.20 million $15.96 14.07

This table compares Worksport and AutoNation”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than Worksport. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AutoNation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Worksport and AutoNation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 1 0 3 0 2.50 AutoNation 0 3 6 1 2.80

Worksport currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 319.16%. AutoNation has a consensus target price of $222.63, indicating a potential downside of 0.85%. Given Worksport’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Worksport is more favorable than AutoNation.

Volatility & Risk

Worksport has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AutoNation has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AutoNation beats Worksport on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worksport

(Get Free Report)

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station. It serves its products to automotive accessories, consumer electronics, and residential and commercial HVAC system markets. The company also sells its products through wholesalers, private labels, distributors, and online retail channels, including eBay, Amazon, Walmart, and e-commerce platform hosted on Shopify. Worksport Ltd. is based in West Seneca, New York.

About AutoNation

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products; and indirect financing for vehicles, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. It owns and operates new vehicle franchises from stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region, as well as AutoNation-branded collision centers, AutoNation USA used vehicle stores, AutoNation-branded automotive auction operations, and parts distribution centers. The company was formerly known as Republic Industries, Inc. and changed its name to AutoNation, Inc. in 1999. AutoNation, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Worksport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worksport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.