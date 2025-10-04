Hubbell Inc $HUBB Position Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.6% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 5.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.6% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 2,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 13.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $472.63.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $413.15 on Friday. Hubbell Inc has a twelve month low of $299.42 and a twelve month high of $481.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $432.84 and a 200-day moving average of $396.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

