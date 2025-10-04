Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,787 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth about $374,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 311.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Illumina by 82.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 199.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Daiwa America downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Illumina from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Illumina from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.33.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $102.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

