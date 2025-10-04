IMAX Corporation $IMAX Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in IMAX were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IMAX news, insider Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 15,072 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $386,596.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $670,311.45. The trade was a 36.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert D. Lister sold 20,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 161,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,608.80. This represents a 11.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62. IMAX Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $34.14.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $91.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.04 million. IMAX had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 8.62%. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IMAX Corporation will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, July 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IMAX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.70.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

