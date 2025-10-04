Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $11,939,605.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at $184,059,219.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,182 shares of company stock valued at $164,955,168. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $920.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.02.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $710.56 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $753.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $674.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

