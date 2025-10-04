IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) versus W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Critical Comparison

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) and IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

W.W. Grainger has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IperionX has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares W.W. Grainger and IperionX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W.W. Grainger 10.99% 49.63% 21.63% IperionX N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W.W. Grainger 2 7 3 1 2.23 IperionX 1 0 2 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for W.W. Grainger and IperionX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus price target of $1,069.13, suggesting a potential upside of 11.70%. IperionX has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.59%. Given W.W. Grainger’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe W.W. Grainger is more favorable than IperionX.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares W.W. Grainger and IperionX”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W.W. Grainger $17.17 billion 2.67 $1.91 billion $39.41 24.29 IperionX N/A N/A -$21.84 million N/A N/A

W.W. Grainger has higher revenue and earnings than IperionX.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of W.W. Grainger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of IperionX shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of W.W. Grainger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

W.W. Grainger beats IperionX on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools. It also offers technical support and inventory management services. The company serves smaller businesses to large corporations, government entities, and other institutions, as well as commercial, healthcare, and manufacturing industries through sales and service representatives, and electronic and ecommerce channels. W.W. Grainger, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Titan Project, covering approximately 11,100 acres of titanium, rare earth minerals, high grade silica sand and zircon rich mineral sands properties in Tennessee.

