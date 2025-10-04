iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI Stake Trimmed by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.47% of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF worth $21,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,010,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,330,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 292,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DSI opened at $126.71 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $127.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

