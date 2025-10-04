iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,926 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $14,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,004.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX opened at $66.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.91. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $48.99 and a 1 year high of $66.31.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

