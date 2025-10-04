iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Position Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $22,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $54.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

