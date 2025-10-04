iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 442,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,825 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $24,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 460.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

INDA stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $59.49.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

