iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 77.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 865,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,332,000 after buying an additional 133,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $112.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.32.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.