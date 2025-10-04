iShares U.S. Energy ETF $IYE Stock Position Reduced by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 632.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $51.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.