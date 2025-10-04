Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Holdings Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $11,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 45.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.5%

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $154.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.23 and a 12 month high of $155.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.