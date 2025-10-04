Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth $44,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $51,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 45.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on J shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:J opened at $154.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.28. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.23 and a 12-month high of $155.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.92%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

