Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Strategy by 86.1% in the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Strategy from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Strategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.54.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.79, for a total transaction of $3,557,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,783.54. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg Winiarski bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.65 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 265,474 shares of company stock valued at $24,056,259 and have sold 152,150 shares valued at $62,847,251. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $351.63 on Friday. Strategy Inc has a twelve month low of $163.97 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 3.83.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

