Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $12.68 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Genesis Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%
VOE opened at $175.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.07.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
