Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:HUBB opened at $413.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.77. Hubbell Inc has a 12-month low of $299.42 and a 12-month high of $481.35.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 14.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $472.63.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

