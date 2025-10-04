Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $11.06 Million in First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF $FEOE

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FEOE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 262,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,056,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $46.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86. The company has a market cap of $327.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06.

The First Eagle Overseas Equity ETF (FEOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, primarily investing in equities of non-US companies. Utilizing a value investment approach, it seeks firms with a margin of safety, prioritizing those trading below intrinsic value to mitigate risks FEOE was launched on Dec 19, 2024 and is issued by First Eagle.

