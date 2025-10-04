Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 46,785 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,785 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $11,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter worth $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter worth $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter worth $37,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.12, for a total transaction of $127,273.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,748,414.40. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.78, for a total value of $289,780.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $19,160,833.16. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,466 shares of company stock worth $902,664 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $339.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.35 and a 52-week high of $361.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.70 and its 200 day moving average is $241.68.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $3.75. InterDigital had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 51.92%.The company had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.170-14.770 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Roth Capital raised their price target on InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.00.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

