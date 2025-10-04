Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.20.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total value of $280,992.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,293.52. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $506,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,672.19. The trade was a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,874 shares of company stock valued at $42,187,714. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $162.47 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.67. The company has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

