Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 12,192 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,192 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2,466.7% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 152.1% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average of $81.10. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.63 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 80.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank set a $92.00 price objective on ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

