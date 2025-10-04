Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 19,198 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,198 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $12,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,404,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,462,000 after acquiring an additional 286,316 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,188,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,433 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,011,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,551,000 after acquiring an additional 307,201 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,872,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,240,000 after acquiring an additional 160,522 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,187,000 after acquiring an additional 438,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $88.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average is $68.26. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 100,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,105.22. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

