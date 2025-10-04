Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 9,288 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,288 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.5% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.6% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 52,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 24,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $50.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.05. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,313.72. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Bernstein Bank cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

