Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 3,092.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 575,567 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Kenvue by 89,208.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 237.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 26,387 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,638,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,266,000 after acquiring an additional 167,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KVUE opened at $15.80 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 112.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.46.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

