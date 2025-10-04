Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$225.00 at TD Securities

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KXS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$221.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KXS

Kinaxis Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$183.50 on Friday. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$149.96 and a twelve month high of C$212.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$190.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$188.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 213.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12.

In other news, insider Andrew William Robert Bell sold 275 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.18, for a total transaction of C$53,124.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,919 shares in the company, valued at C$370,712.42. This trade represents a 12.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 6,100 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.00, for a total transaction of C$1,159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$266,000. This represents a 81.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold 8,656 shares of company stock worth $1,665,206 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinaxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc is a Canada-based provider of software solutions for sales and operations planning (S&OP) and supply chain management. The firm’s flagship RapidResponse product is offered on the cloud. Its capabilities include consequence evaluation and alerting, responsibility-based collaboration, high-speed analytics, and scenario simulation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.