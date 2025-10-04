Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.90% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

KNX stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $148,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,935,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,560,000 after buying an additional 515,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,344,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,897,000 after buying an additional 364,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,629,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,813,000 after purchasing an additional 638,352 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,595,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,712,000 after purchasing an additional 268,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,440,000 after purchasing an additional 601,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

