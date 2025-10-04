Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $145.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.27. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

