Lbp Am Sa Acquires New Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 909 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,880.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,613,000 after acquiring an additional 350,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,944,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,947,000 after purchasing an additional 268,928 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 39.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,261,000 after purchasing an additional 185,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,510,602,000 after purchasing an additional 168,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,020,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of MLM stock opened at $635.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.95 and a 52-week high of $637.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $610.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.70.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.41%.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total value of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $609.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target (up from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.63.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

