Lbp Am Sa Boosts Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. $GGAL

Lbp Am Sa raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,851,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,503,000 after purchasing an additional 359,708 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,504,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,931,000 after buying an additional 926,820 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,272,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,337,000 after buying an additional 49,994 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 112.3% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 469,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,624,000 after acquiring an additional 248,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 47.0% in the first quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 334,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,198,000 after acquiring an additional 106,779 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $74.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1381 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.46%.

GGAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

See Also

