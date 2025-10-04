Lbp Am Sa Grows Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Lbp Am Sa increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,761,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,247,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,646 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,294,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,317,000 after purchasing an additional 162,261 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,803,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,354,000 after purchasing an additional 806,782 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,683,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,439,000 after buying an additional 230,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,061,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,979,000 after buying an additional 31,631 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

NYSE:PEG opened at $82.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.23. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

