Lbp Am Sa Has $248,000 Stake in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Lbp Am Sa lessened its position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Nucor were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nucor alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Nucor by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,704,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 48.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $182.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Nucor Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:NUE opened at $137.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.01. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $170.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $903,520.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,882.24. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,150,050.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 82,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,857,956.14. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,771 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.